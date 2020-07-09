Former SVP General Manager of Comcast Technology Solutions will drive product-led growth in MediaKind's cloud-based SaaS offering and a focus on the power of streaming media

McConnell will accelerate MediaKind's strategy execution and the delivery of the innovative solutions its customers need to successfully create competitive media businesses

Angel Ruiz becomes Chairman of the Board and will continue to provide leadership, direction and guidance around strategy and business growth

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces the appointment of Matt McConnell as CEO. McConnell brings over 30 years' experience in the media industry, driving growth, building innovative technology platforms and enabling service providers to operate at scale. He was previously Senior Vice President and General Manager of Comcast Technology Solutions, a global division of Comcast Cable.

As the new MediaKind CEO, McConnell brings entrepreneurial experience and spirit, plus extensive leadership and media software expertise to the company. He will be responsible for spearheading growth in MediaKind's cloud-based solutions and its focus on streaming products. McConnell will report directly to the board of directors, including former CEO Angel Ruiz, who takes up the position of Chairman of the Board. McConnell will work closely alongside Chief Technology Officer and former Comcast colleague Allen Broome, Chief Business Officer Raul Aldrey and the rest of the MediaKind executive leadership team.

Matt McConnell, CEO, MediaKind, said: "I have the privilege to join a great organization that has created one of the best media portfolios in the industry and is driving an important transformation. We are experiencing unprecedented changes in the way people consume content, and our customers need to adjust their technology footprints and business models to meet these dynamic consumer needs. MediaKind is at the forefront of this technology transition and perfectly positioned to enable next generation user experiences. I am excited to be leading this charge as we increasingly focus on creating products that harness the potential of the cloud and maximize the power of streaming."

At Comcast, McConnell established and operated the Comcast Technology Solutions division from 2012-2018. During this time, revenue more than quadrupled and McConnell transformed the organization from 200 US domestic employees to a global cloud video products business with offices in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Angel Ruiz, Chairman of the Board, MediaKind, said: "Matt is the perfect leader to accelerate MediaKind's strategy execution and the delivery of innovative solutions required by our customers. The market and consumer behaviors are changing faster than ever and Matt is a battle-proven media executive with an extensive track record in successfully leading and growing business in this sector. I am looking forward to working with him and have full confidence that he will continue to drive the success of our organization."

Jamie Koven, Senior Managing Director, One Equity Partners, said: "The Board would like to thank Angel for his leadership during the last two years. He has been instrumental in the creation and transformation of this new company. With the solid foundation and strong organization Angel has established, it is certainly exciting to welcome Matt to drive the next phase of MediaKind's pioneering technical and product leadership."

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation streaming, live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.

