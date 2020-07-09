Anzeige
09.07.2020
Neudata Hires Donald D'Amico to Build Out Data Compliance Offering

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative data fintech firm Neudata has hired Donald D'Amico as its general counsel and in-house legal expert on alternative data.

Neudata hires Donald D'Amico to build out data compliance offering

In addition to managing the company's legal affairs from the New York office, D'Amico will develop a due diligence offering for Neudata's investment management clients. As part of the new service, Neudata will independently conduct detailed evaluations of data vendors and their datasets from a compliance perspective. The new offering is expected to be available for clients later this year.

"Data compliance continues to be a growing topic of interest among hedge funds, particularly as regulators like the SEC announce plans to investigate the buy-side's alternative data usage patterns more closely in 2020," said Neudata's CEO, Rado Lipuš. "Don will strengthen Neudata's compliance advisory service for clients and data providers at a time when it's critical to get this aspect of data usage right."

D'Amico has a strong background in the alternative data space, previously spending three years as legal counsel at Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, where he onboarded third-party research providers and conducted related due diligence. He most recently worked as an associate within Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP's corporate practice.

He holds a JD from the Fordham University School of Law and a BA from Washington University in St. Louis. He has received CIPP/E and CIPP/US certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

About Neudata

Industry-leading fintech firm Neudata is the only objective and neutral data scouting service that is dedicated to finding alpha-generating data for investment professionals.

Neudata's Software as a Service (SaaS) catalogue of 5000+ dataset reports provide tools for users to easily search, source, manage, and compare data, while leveraging real-time insights from its team of expert research analysts based in London, New York and Shanghai.

Its core philosophy is simple - Neudata catalogues and assesses datasets based on over 100 unique factors & delivers metadata reports and advice for a fee. It doesn't buy data, sell data, or accept revenue-shares or commissions from the data vendors that it recommends. That means users get unbiased intelligence that's tailored to their specific investment thesis.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201435/Neudata_Donald_DAmico.jpg

