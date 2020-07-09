The global advanced HVAC controls market size is expected to grow by USD 4.81 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Advanced HVAC Controls Market Analysis Report by Product (Sensors, Field devices, and Level controllers) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing preference for centralized HVAC systems. In addition, the rising adoption of integrated smart technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the advanced HVAC controls market.

The increasing preference for centralized HVAC systems is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In centralized HVAC systems, the ambient air is pulled into the air handler unit from each room using return-air ducts. The system filters the air by removing airborne particles, such as allergens, dust, pet dander, and pollen. The filtered air is then passed back into the rooms using a separate duct system. This ensures that the air circulating through the centralized HVAC system is cool and clean. In addition, centralized HVAC systems provide cooling or heating to all rooms simultaneously. Owing to such benefits, centralized HVAC systems are considered more efficient and effective than window HVAC systems.

Major Five Advanced HVAC Controls Companies:

Azbil Corp.

Azbil Corp. has business operations under various segments: building automation, advanced automation, and life automation. The company offers products such as advanced controllers, advanced remote input/output modules. Some of the product offerings include Infilex GC multipurpose controllers, Infile BC multipurpose controllers, and Infilex GD multipurpose data-gathering panels.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as power electronics, automation, and infrastructure. The company offers a wide range of advanced HVAC controls, including Programable Logic Controllers, Touch Panel Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Automation Controllers, and field devices (temperature controllers, power meters, smart sensors, pressure sensors, and gas flow meters).

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. has business operations under two segments: automation solutions, and commercial and residential solutions. The company provides advanced HVAC controls to both residential and commercial end-users to improve the indoor comfort of the user. The products include air conditioning controls, Copeland scroll compressors, thermostats (Sensi thermostats), heating controls, and sensing and protecting devices.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, performance materials and technologies, safety and productivity solutions. The company offers advanced HVAC controllers to residential and commercial end-users. Products offered by the company include LCBS Connect, LCBS T, Honeywell WEBs-N4, WEBs-AX, CIPer Controller, WEB-8000 Controller, Advanced RTU Retrofit Solution, Connected Software Solution, WebStat Controller, Spyder Controller, and Stryker Controller.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as industrial technologies and services, precision and science technologies, high pressure solutions, and specialty vehicle technologies. The company offers a wide range of HVAC products and services under the brand name, Trane. The equipment offered by the company includes EcoWise Portfolio, chillers, energy storage equipment for HVAC system, unitary systems, air handling systems, terminal devices, ductless solutions, components such as Remanufactured Compressors and SureFit Coils, and precision cooling and dehumidification solutions.

Advanced HVAC Controls Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Sensors

Field devices

Level controllers

Advanced HVAC Controls Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

