UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Announcement

9 July 2020

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the fourth interim period as follows:

Ex Dividend Date16 July 2020

Record Date17 July 2020

Payment Date31 July 2020

Dividend per Share0.375 pence (Sterling)

The dividend continues with the level of distribution envisaged in the April dividend commentary and the Board is pleased to note that to date the effects of payment holidays on the Company's mortgage portfolios are broadly in line with the scenarios modelled by the Portfolio Manager in April.

The Board will continue to monitor income generation and further securitisations and to the extent that the income generated by the portfolio provides the ability to pay a dividend in excess of 0.375p from generated income the Board would consider this.







For further information, please contact:



Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan



UK Mortgages Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

