The global automotive rear seat infotainment market size is expected to grow by 9.19 million units during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The growing demand for in-vehicle connectivity and telematics has resulted in technological improvements that improve the overall in-vehicle experience of all the vehicle occupants. In addition, as consumers have started increasing their interaction with their personal mobile devices, they expect the same experience from the in-vehicle infotainment systems, particularly with respect to user interface. The evolution of connectivity in vehicles has led consumers to connect their smartphones and tablets to the vehicle's infotainment systems to access enhanced entertainment and information. Thus, the integration of smartphones and tablets with infotainment is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus.

As per Technavio, the increasing advertising and marketing opportunities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market: Increasing Advertising and Marketing Opportunities

The increasing advertising and marketing opportunities are expected to drive the automotive rear seat infotainment market growth during the forecast period. Rear seat infotainment is one of the important sources of entertainment for passengers. It also offers unique opportunities for OEMs to reach target customers through the proper delivery of in-car advertisements. Moreover, the goal of in-car advertising is to convert their ads to actual transactions. Such advertising opportunities provided by rear seat infotainment are expected to increase their demand, thereby fueling the market growth.

"Factors such as the development of smart rear seat infotainment systems, and the increasing use of Media Oriented Systems in Transport technology to simplify system upgrades will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive rear seat infotainment market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive rear seat infotainment market by end-user (aftermarket and OEM) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the automotive rear seat infotainment market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing penetration of luxury cars, and the developments in the infotainment systems.

