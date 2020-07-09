The "Biotech Ingredients Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report By Flavors (By Source, By Type, By Application), By Fragrances (Fine Fragrances, Toiletries), By Active Cosmetic Ingredients, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biotech ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing consumer inclination towards natural and organic products is expected to drive the demand for biotech ingredients over the forecast period.

Commercially, biotech ingredients are derived by genetically modifying microbes, such as yeast and bacteria. Biotech ingredients consist of oleoresins, essential oils, and several other plant extracts, which are manufactured using various techniques, including cold pressing or compression, steam distillation, and solvent extraction.

Biotech ingredients are widely used in several cosmetic product formulations. Key players in the market are using these ingredients as they are more sustainable and efficacious as compared to petroleum-based products. Besides, use of biotechnology in developing active ingredients for use in cosmetic products is cost effective and generates low carbon footprint, thereby making it more favorable. This is expected to boost the growth of active ingredients segment over the forecast period.

Europe is one of the prominent consumers of biotech ingredients. The country's government is engaged in undertaking several activities and initiatives for promoting and developing bio-based products, along with various strategies and policies to achieve sustainable economic growth. This is likely to foster the demand for biotech ingredients in the region. Commission Expert Group for bio-based products, Circular Economy Package, flagship initiative under Europe 2020 strategy, and European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) are some of the significant programs undertaken, which are contributing to the growth of market in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Biotech

Bell Flavors Fragrances, Inc.

Frutarom Industries Limited

Sigma Aldrich (Millipore Sigma)

Givaudan SA

International Flavors Fragrance (IFF), Inc.

T.Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

Firmenich SA

Amyris, Inc.

Hayashibara Co., Ltd.

Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited

Contipro a.s.

Symrise A.G.

Evonik Nutrition Care GmbH



Biotech Ingredients Market Report Highlights

In 2019, Europe emerged as the leading market for biotech ingredients in active cosmetics and fragrances ingredients, accounting for 37.4% and 32.7% share respectively. Demand for biotech ingredients is growing in the region on account of large consumer base and end-use sectors

The industry is consolidated and highly competitive due to the presence of major global players, such as Givaudan, Firmenich SA, Advanced Biotech, and Symrise A.G.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biotech ingredients Industry Outlook

3.1 Market size and growth prospects, 2016 2027

3.2 Biotech ingredients value chain analysis

3.3 Biotech ingredients market dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Consumer preference for sustainable production sources and rapid development of biotechnology

3.3.1.2 Increasing government initiatives and rise of SME's

3.3.1.3 Rising demand for natural ingredients with an increase in R&D expenditures

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 High initial cost and lack of result oriented research

3.3.2.2 GMO hesitation and rise of organic flavors and fragrance choices

3.4 Industry analysis Porter's

3.5 Biotech ingredients PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Biotech Ingredients Market: Flavors Estimates Trend Analysis

4.1 Biotech ingredients market share, by flavors, 2016 to 2027

4.1.1 Global biotech flavor ingredients market estimates forecasts, by flavors, 2016 2027 by source, (USD Million)

4.1.2 Global biotech flavor ingredients market estimates forecasts, by flavors, 2016 2027 by type, (USD Million)

4.1.3 Global biotech flavor ingredients market estimates forecasts, by flavors, 2016 2027 by carbonyls, (USD Million)

4.1.4 Global biotech flavor ingredients market estimates forecasts, by flavors, 2016 2027 by application, (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Biotech Ingredients Market: Fragrances Estimates Trend Analysis

5.1 Biotech ingredients market share, by fragrances, 2016 to 2027

5.1.1 Global biotech fragrance ingredients market estimates forecasts, by application, 2016 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Biotech ingredients Market: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Estimates Trend Analysis

6.1 Biotech ingredients market share, by active ingredients for cosmetics, 2016 to 2027

6.1.1 Recent developments in the biotech active ingredients market segment:

6.1.2 Global biotech active ingredients for cosmetics market estimates forecasts, by, 2016 2027 application, (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Biotech ingredients Regional Estimates Trend Analysis

7.1 Biotech ingredients market share, by region, 2016 to 2027

7.2 Biotech ingredients market, by region, 2019

7.3 Global biotech flavor ingredients market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Global biotech fragrance ingredients market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 2027 (USD Million)

7.5 Global biotech active ingredients in cosmetics market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 2027 (USD Million)

7.6 North America

7.7 Europe

7.8 Asia Pacific

7.10 Middle East Africa

7.11 Central South America

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor Landscape

8.2 Competitive environment

8.3 Company market positioning

8.5 Strategic Framework

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

