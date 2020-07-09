Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Neue Silber/Kupfer-Funde mit hohen Graden sorgen für Kurs-Phantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2020 | 18:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

In the World of Big Pharma, an Italian Oral Spray Stands Out

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yonah S. Tehrani, MD on the potential benefit of the Dr ZinX Zinc + Hinokitiol combination: "The antiviral effects and benefits of Zinc and Hinokitiol may have a tremendous impact on affected individuals and health care systems worldwide."

Zinc is a mineral of critical importance to the proper functioning of the immune system in all age groups. Zinc deficiency may result in low resistance to viruses and bacteria. Studies dating back to 1974 have shown that zinc supplementation may contribute to faster recovery from viral illness by directly inhibiting viral replication at the protein level.

In order for Zinc to cross into our cells and operate a special transport system is required. This system includes zinc ionophores and zinc binding-proteins. The list of zinc ionophores is extensive and includes Hinokitiol, hydroxychloroquine, quercetin, epigallocatechin, pyrithione, zincophorin, and others.

Comparatively, Hinokitiol is a natural substance found in the Cupressaceae trees and is regarded as the safest zinc ionophore. Hinokitiol has a long history of use in Japan and is very potent. Furthermore, Hinokitiol does not accumulate in the body and has no recorded drug allergy or unfavorable side-effects. Zinc together with Hinokitiol may work synergistically to reduce transmission and act as prophylaxis and treatment within affected communities and individuals.

About the Author:

Dr. Tehrani received his undergraduate degree at Johns Hopkins University. Medical education at Technion University was followed by training at Rambam Hospital and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Active in academic research, Dr. Tehrani has published a variety of clinical articles and abstracts related to cardiac disease and general medicine in peer-reviewed publications. He has received multiple awards for his research, teaching, and clinical activities.

Media Contact: marketing@astivita.com.au

Related Images

dr-zinx-fresh-breath-protection.png
Dr Zinx Fresh Breath Protection Oral Spray
Patent Pending Zinc + Hinokitiol Formula

Related Links

Dr ZinX Website

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.