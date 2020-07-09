Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM

Bisichi PLC ("the Company")

The Company announces that at the Company's 108th Annual General Meeting held on 9 July 2020 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the following results in regard to ordinary resolutions concerning ordinary business.

The votes were as follows:

Resolutions 1-7 were passed with voting conducted on a show of hands.

Proxies received in respect of those resolutions passed on a show of hands are shown below:

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST %

(2) VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED

(3) VOTES

WITHHELD

(1) 1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts 6,024,353 75.30 1,976,154 24.70 8,000,507 74.93 0 2 - To approve the Remuneration Report 5,590,103 69.87 2,410,404 30.13 8,000,507 74.93 0 3- To approve the Remuneration Policy 5,590,103 69.87 2,410,404 30.13 8,000,507 74.93 0 4 -To re-elect Mr Garrett Casey 5,676,353 70.95 2,324,154 29.05 8,000,507 74.93 0 5 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company 6,024,353 75.30 1,976,154 24.70 8,000,507 74.93 0 6 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 6,024,353 75.30 1,976,154 24.70 8,000,507 74.93 0 7 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company 5,676,353 70.95 2,324,154 29.05 8,000,507 74.93 0

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 10,676,839 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 10,676,839.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

09 July 2020

END