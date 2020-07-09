Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has developed the Ocitô platform, which combines a marketplace with logistics aggregation and delivery solutions, to ensure the omnichannel capabilities of its assets and provide a response to the issue of last-mile logistics. Already in operation at two centers, the Ocito.net marketplace will be rolled out across 80% of the portfolio in value terms by the end of 2020, with a target to integrate at least 350 retailers within this timeframe.

Ocitô is made up of three solutions that form an outstanding ecosystem for local services, able to respond to changes in consumer trends and offer retailers a new source of growth for their sales through a complementary online sales channel, while reducing their costs:

1/ "Ocito.net", Mercialys' proprietary web and mobile digital marketplace, enabling consumers to easily access the products offered by retailers in their center and to place orders with them through an intuitive interface (https://www.ocito.net/);

2/ "Ocito.logistique", a range of services designed to facilitate the consolidation and shipping of packages from stores (shared logistics unit, provision of consumables, centralized postage franking and collection), enabling retailers to adopt and develop ship-from-store;

3/ "Ocito.transport", a suite of solutions for last-mile logistics, enabling customers to receive their products even more quickly: immediate delivery, home delivery within two days, click and collect, drive-through and parcel collection lockers.

Ocito.net, a local marketplace that illustrates Mercialys' vision for the future of retail: unified retail

Ocito.net was tested throughout 2019 at the Angers site. Following the success of this trial, and extensive feedback from retailers during the lockdown period, Mercialys has decided to accelerate this platform's widescale deployment while incorporating one major change: opening it up to non-food products. Ocito.net is now fully aligned with Mercialys' vision for unified retail and is the core foundation for its omnichannel strategy, which aims to offer its customers access to: 1/ all the products sold by retailers in its centers in just a few clicks and with a single order, and 2/ interchangeable options to receive them at home or to collect them in-store or with the drive-through service.

Ocito.net is already up and running at the Angers and Rennes shopping centers. It is currently incorporating a diverse selection, from takeout food to household equipment, leisure and optical products. While food products are available for click and collect or delivery by dedicated teams, non-food products are collected in-store or shipped with Colissimo.

In terms of this last point, the Ocito.logistique solution makes it possible to pool the needs of retailers who are already operating their own ship-from-store services with the needs of the Ocito.net marketplace, ensuring operational efficiency and cost synergies for all parties. From September 2020, each center will therefore organize a daily collection of packages for all retailers and provide a secure unit for centralizing their storage.

This approach links in with the initiatives put in place by Mercialys under its partnership with OneStock, whose nationwide stock unification solution for retailers makes it possible to ship orders received through their e-commerce sites directly from the optimum store based on the buyer's location. With the widescale deployment of these unified logistics solutions, Mercialys is positioning itself more than ever as an omnichannel retail pioneer, further strengthening its shopping centers' strategic importance and foundations within their catchment areas.

