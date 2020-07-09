360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best Marketing Automation Software Vendors

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Automation Software automates recurring marketing tasks and saves time by providing quick results. This software offers a single platform for storing all marketing information and enables marketers to manage workflows efficiently. Marketing software also has the ability to analyze the results of marketing campaigns, which in turn helps enhance ROIs. The software also helps manage potential leads through varied channels and track them through the sales funnel. With the growing adoption of AI, machine learning, and social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) technologies, Marketing Automation Software is in high demand globally.

Marketing Automation Software Quadrant Highlights

35 companies offering top Marketing Automation Software were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

HubSpot Marketing Hub, Oracle Corporation, Acoustic, and Pardot have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence &business strategy.

ClickDimensions and OntraPort have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

LeadSquared Marketing Automation, SendinBlue, and SimplyCast have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies which help them in growing cosistently.

Act-On, SAS Institute Inc., SharpSpring, ActiveCampaign, and Keap have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have innovative portfolios of solutions &services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparisons between Best Marketing Automation Software vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the Marketing Automation Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Marketing Automation Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Access Control Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Machine Vision Solutions.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441