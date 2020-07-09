Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: H1 2020 RESULTS 09-Jul-2020 / 18:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, July 9, 2020 H1 2020 Results · *Robust sales activity* *with institutional investors: * · · *Overall orders in value terms: EUR 1.95bn (+110.7%)* · *Housing orders: EUR 872m incl. VAT (+7.9%)* · *Work resumed on all sites on May 31, 2020* · *Continued strong business performance: * · · *Overall backlog: EUR 3.8bn (+68.2%) * · *Housing property portfolio: +8.6% to 34,864 units* · *Financing capacity: EUR 326.4m* · *2020-2021 outlook* Today, Kaufman & Broad SA announced its results for the first half of the 2020 fiscal year (from · Key sales December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020). Nordine data Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, made the following comments: (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019) _"At the end of a first half of 2020 marked by the strikes of December 2019 and the sharp contraction in the broader economy for two · Total months, from mid-March to mid-May, Kaufman & orders: Broad's results attest to the soundness of its business model. This means financial balances · will be preserved in the short term while EUR 1,951.9m keeping our momentum in preparing for the incl. VAT future._ (+110.7%) _The sales activity in the first half enjoyed order growth in value terms, both overall (doubling to nearly EUR 2 billion) and for the · Housing: Housing business (+7.9%). _ EUR 872m _This was boosted by keen interest from incl. VAT institutional buyers, both private and public, (+7.9%) and in particular from CDC Habitat. Their orders rose 69% from one half-year to the next, · Commercial accounting for two-thirds of total Housing property: orders in value terms._ EUR 1,079.9m incl. VAT _In addition, 4,144 units totaling EUR 842.6 (x9.1) million (including VAT) have been ordered for projects that could obtain a building permit in 2021. These orders will be recognized according to the time frame for obtaining building permits · Take-up and therefore do not appear in the backlog._ period *[1]* for Housing: _This strong momentum, which is in line with our strategy, significantly increases the visibility 3.1 months (-2 of our business over 2021. It also confirms that months) our commercial offering is in tune with current societal issues._ · Key _The overall backlog was up 68.2% year-on-year financial at the end of May to EUR 3.8 billion. The data Housing property portfolio recorded continued growth (+8.6% at end-May)._ (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019) _Finally, in Business Property, a sale-before-completion (VEFA) was signed post-closing with GCI/Crédit Suisse on June 19 · Overall for the c.10,000 sq.m "Blue Bird" office revenue: building in Montrouge. Meanwhile, the public EUR 385.0m consultation on the A7-A8 Austerlitz project vs. (around 92,000 sq.m in offices, retail space and EUR 703.8m a hotel) began on June 29._ Of which _The stoppage of activity during the lockdown Housing: period has resulted in an increase in net debt, EUR 352.3m vs which will be gradually reduced as work resumes EUR 610.9m at all sites._ _The financial structure remains extremely · Gross solid, with a financing capacity of EUR 326.4 margin: million at the end of May. _ EUR 73.5 vs. EUR 140.7m · EBIT: EUR 12.3m vs EUR 69.8m · Attributable net income: EUR 2.1m vs EUR 39.3m · Net financial debt*[2]*: EUR 78.6m vs. EUR 56.0m at end 2019 · Financing capacity: EUR 326.4m vs. EUR 458.1m at end 2019 · Key growth indicators (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019) · Overall backlog: EUR 3,788.8m (+68.2%) Of which Housing: EUR 2,464.2m (+21.6%) · Housing property portfolio: 34,864 units (+8.6%) _As regards the market, there was a sharp drop in supply due to delays in processing building permits on account of the municipal elections in France, further compounded by the postponement of the second round. We can therefore expect a drop in orders in 2020, with a corresponding impact on new construction projects in 2021._ _For fiscal 2020 as a whole, we are looking for revenue of around EUR 1 billion, EBIT close to 6% and virtually no net debt._ _For 2021, the backlog at end-May 2020 allows us to forecast revenue growth of around 30%. This increase would be significantly higher should the A7-A8 Austerlitz project get full green light in 2021._ _This outlook is based on a stabilization of the health situation. "_ · Sales activities · Housing In H1 2020, in value terms housing orders totaled EUR 872.0m (incl. VAT), a 7.9% increase compared with H1 2019. In volume terms, 3,635 units were ordered, a 13% decrease compared with the same period in 2019. Breakdown of the customer base Over H1 2020 as a whole, buyers' orders in value terms (incl. VAT) fell by 47% (first-time buyers) and 53% (second-time buyers) and accounted for 11% of sales compared with 24% in the first half of 2019. Orders from investors accounted for 22% of sales (19% for the Pinel Scheme alone), down 29% from one half-year to the next. Block sales made up 67% of housing orders, i.e. EUR 581.1m. They rose by 69% compared with H1 2019, when they represented 43% of orders. Take-up period and sales offer The take-up period for programs was 3.1 months in the first half of 2020, down from 5.1 months in H1 2019. The commercial supply, 98% of which is located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Abis and B1), amounted to 1,850 housing units at the end of May 2020 (3,484 housing units at the end of May 2019, i.e. 97% in high-demand, low-supply areas). · Commercial Property In H1 2020, the Commercial Property segment recorded net orders of EUR 1,079.9m (incl. VAT). A sale before completion (VEFA) was signed on 19 June on the c.10,000 sq.m Blue Bird office building in Montrouge with GCI/Crédit Suisse. Meanwhile, the public consultation on the A7-A8 Austerlitz project (about 92,000 sq.m in offices, retail and hotel) began on June 29. Kaufman et Broad currently has around 150,000 sq.m in office space and around 75,000 sq.m in logistics space under marketing or under study. It is currently building nearly 73,000 sq.m in office space and more than 36,000 sq.m in logistics space. Lastly, it has around 120,000 sq.m of office space to be finalized. At the end of May 2020, the commercial backlog amounted to EUR 1,324.5m. · Forward-looking sales and development indicators On May 31, 2020, the housing backlog amounted to EUR 2,464.2m (excl. VAT), i.e. 27.1 months of business. At the same date, Kaufman and Broad had 156 housing programs on the market, representing 1,881 housing units (compared with 200 programs representing 3,575 housing units at the end of May 2019). The Group's total backlog amounts to nearly EUR 3.8bn, of which 36.5% of the revenue still to be recognized is based on land already acquired. Of the remainder to be acquired, 56.3% is related to projects for which a building permit has either been filed, obtained or under review and so being cleared. Finally, within the share of projects for which the permit has only been filed, the Commercial operations of Austerlitz A7/A8 and Galion Puteaux alone represent nearly 30% of the Group's total backlog as of May 31, 2020. The Housing property portfolio represents 34,864 units. It is up 8.6% compared with the end of May 2019, corresponding to potential revenue of around four years of business. · Financial results · Business volumes Overall revenues totaled EUR 385.0m (excl. VAT), down 45.3% compared to H1 2019, mainly due to the sharp contraction in general business for two months, from mid-March to mid-May. Revenue from Housing amounted to EUR 352.3m (excl. VAT), versus EUR 610.9m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019. This represents 91.5% of group revenue. Revenue from Apartments was down by 43.7% compared to H1 2019 and stood at EUR 319.1m (excl. VAT). Revenue from Single-family homes in communities amounted to EUR 33.2m (excl. VAT), versus EUR 44.3m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019. Revenue from Commercial Property amounted to EUR 30.0m (excl. VAT), compared with EUR 89.8m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019. · Profitability highlights Gross margin for H1 2020 amounted to EUR 73.5m, compared with EUR 140.7m in H1 2019. Current operating expenses amounted to EUR 61.2m (15.9% of revenue), versus EUR 70.9m in H1 2019 (10.1% of revenue). Current operating income stood at EUR 12.3m, versus EUR 69.8m in H1 2019. The current operating margin ratio was 3.2%, compared with 9.9% in H1 2019. Attributable net income for H1 2020 was EUR 2.1m (compared with EUR 39.3m in H1 2019). · Financial structure and liquidity During the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the Group's construction sites were totally or partially shut down, and sales activity slowed dramatically. This had a significant negative impact on the Group's financial position, with virtually no cash inflows during this period, even though settlement of work carried out in Q1 became due. Kaufman & Broad did not request deferral or suspension of payment of its tax

