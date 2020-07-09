DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: H1 2020 RESULTS

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: H1 2020 RESULTS 09-Jul-2020 / 18:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, July 9, 2020 H1 2020 Results · *Robust sales activity* *with institutional investors: * · · *Overall orders in value terms: EUR 1.95bn (+110.7%)* · *Housing orders: EUR 872m incl. VAT (+7.9%)* · *Work resumed on all sites on May 31, 2020* · *Continued strong business performance: * · · *Overall backlog: EUR 3.8bn (+68.2%) * · *Housing property portfolio: +8.6% to 34,864 units* · *Financing capacity: EUR 326.4m* · *2020-2021 outlook* Today, Kaufman & Broad SA announced its results for the first half of the 2020 fiscal year (from · Key sales December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020). Nordine data Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, made the following comments: (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019) _"At the end of a first half of 2020 marked by the strikes of December 2019 and the sharp contraction in the broader economy for two · Total months, from mid-March to mid-May, Kaufman & orders: Broad's results attest to the soundness of its business model. This means financial balances · will be preserved in the short term while EUR 1,951.9m keeping our momentum in preparing for the incl. VAT future._ (+110.7%) _The sales activity in the first half enjoyed order growth in value terms, both overall (doubling to nearly EUR 2 billion) and for the · Housing: Housing business (+7.9%). _ EUR 872m _This was boosted by keen interest from incl. VAT institutional buyers, both private and public, (+7.9%) and in particular from CDC Habitat. Their orders rose 69% from one half-year to the next, · Commercial accounting for two-thirds of total Housing property: orders in value terms._ EUR 1,079.9m incl. VAT _In addition, 4,144 units totaling EUR 842.6 (x9.1) million (including VAT) have been ordered for projects that could obtain a building permit in 2021. These orders will be recognized according to the time frame for obtaining building permits · Take-up and therefore do not appear in the backlog._ period *[1]* for Housing: _This strong momentum, which is in line with our strategy, significantly increases the visibility 3.1 months (-2 of our business over 2021. It also confirms that months) our commercial offering is in tune with current societal issues._ · Key _The overall backlog was up 68.2% year-on-year financial at the end of May to EUR 3.8 billion. The data Housing property portfolio recorded continued growth (+8.6% at end-May)._ (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019) _Finally, in Business Property, a sale-before-completion (VEFA) was signed post-closing with GCI/Crédit Suisse on June 19 · Overall for the c.10,000 sq.m "Blue Bird" office revenue: building in Montrouge. Meanwhile, the public EUR 385.0m consultation on the A7-A8 Austerlitz project vs. (around 92,000 sq.m in offices, retail space and EUR 703.8m a hotel) began on June 29._ Of which _The stoppage of activity during the lockdown Housing: period has resulted in an increase in net debt, EUR 352.3m vs which will be gradually reduced as work resumes EUR 610.9m at all sites._ _The financial structure remains extremely · Gross solid, with a financing capacity of EUR 326.4 margin: million at the end of May. _ EUR 73.5 vs. EUR 140.7m · EBIT: EUR 12.3m vs EUR 69.8m · Attributable net income: EUR 2.1m vs EUR 39.3m · Net financial debt*[2]*: EUR 78.6m vs. EUR 56.0m at end 2019 · Financing capacity: EUR 326.4m vs. EUR 458.1m at end 2019 · Key growth indicators (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019) · Overall backlog: EUR 3,788.8m (+68.2%) Of which Housing: EUR 2,464.2m (+21.6%) · Housing property portfolio: 34,864 units (+8.6%) _As regards the market, there was a sharp drop in supply due to delays in processing building permits on account of the municipal elections in France, further compounded by the postponement of the second round. We can therefore expect a drop in orders in 2020, with a corresponding impact on new construction projects in 2021._ _For fiscal 2020 as a whole, we are looking for revenue of around EUR 1 billion, EBIT close to 6% and virtually no net debt._ _For 2021, the backlog at end-May 2020 allows us to forecast revenue growth of around 30%. This increase would be significantly higher should the A7-A8 Austerlitz project get full green light in 2021._ _This outlook is based on a stabilization of the health situation. "_ · Sales activities · Housing In H1 2020, in value terms housing orders totaled EUR 872.0m (incl. VAT), a 7.9% increase compared with H1 2019. In volume terms, 3,635 units were ordered, a 13% decrease compared with the same period in 2019. Breakdown of the customer base Over H1 2020 as a whole, buyers' orders in value terms (incl. VAT) fell by 47% (first-time buyers) and 53% (second-time buyers) and accounted for 11% of sales compared with 24% in the first half of 2019. Orders from investors accounted for 22% of sales (19% for the Pinel Scheme alone), down 29% from one half-year to the next. Block sales made up 67% of housing orders, i.e. EUR 581.1m. They rose by 69% compared with H1 2019, when they represented 43% of orders. Take-up period and sales offer The take-up period for programs was 3.1 months in the first half of 2020, down from 5.1 months in H1 2019. The commercial supply, 98% of which is located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Abis and B1), amounted to 1,850 housing units at the end of May 2020 (3,484 housing units at the end of May 2019, i.e. 97% in high-demand, low-supply areas). · Commercial Property In H1 2020, the Commercial Property segment recorded net orders of EUR 1,079.9m (incl. VAT). A sale before completion (VEFA) was signed on 19 June on the c.10,000 sq.m Blue Bird office building in Montrouge with GCI/Crédit Suisse. Meanwhile, the public consultation on the A7-A8 Austerlitz project (about 92,000 sq.m in offices, retail and hotel) began on June 29. Kaufman et Broad currently has around 150,000 sq.m in office space and around 75,000 sq.m in logistics space under marketing or under study. It is currently building nearly 73,000 sq.m in office space and more than 36,000 sq.m in logistics space. Lastly, it has around 120,000 sq.m of office space to be finalized. At the end of May 2020, the commercial backlog amounted to EUR 1,324.5m. · Forward-looking sales and development indicators On May 31, 2020, the housing backlog amounted to EUR 2,464.2m (excl. VAT), i.e. 27.1 months of business. At the same date, Kaufman and Broad had 156 housing programs on the market, representing 1,881 housing units (compared with 200 programs representing 3,575 housing units at the end of May 2019). The Group's total backlog amounts to nearly EUR 3.8bn, of which 36.5% of the revenue still to be recognized is based on land already acquired. Of the remainder to be acquired, 56.3% is related to projects for which a building permit has either been filed, obtained or under review and so being cleared. Finally, within the share of projects for which the permit has only been filed, the Commercial operations of Austerlitz A7/A8 and Galion Puteaux alone represent nearly 30% of the Group's total backlog as of May 31, 2020. The Housing property portfolio represents 34,864 units. It is up 8.6% compared with the end of May 2019, corresponding to potential revenue of around four years of business. · Financial results · Business volumes Overall revenues totaled EUR 385.0m (excl. VAT), down 45.3% compared to H1 2019, mainly due to the sharp contraction in general business for two months, from mid-March to mid-May. Revenue from Housing amounted to EUR 352.3m (excl. VAT), versus EUR 610.9m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019. This represents 91.5% of group revenue. Revenue from Apartments was down by 43.7% compared to H1 2019 and stood at EUR 319.1m (excl. VAT). Revenue from Single-family homes in communities amounted to EUR 33.2m (excl. VAT), versus EUR 44.3m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019. Revenue from Commercial Property amounted to EUR 30.0m (excl. VAT), compared with EUR 89.8m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019. · Profitability highlights Gross margin for H1 2020 amounted to EUR 73.5m, compared with EUR 140.7m in H1 2019. Current operating expenses amounted to EUR 61.2m (15.9% of revenue), versus EUR 70.9m in H1 2019 (10.1% of revenue). Current operating income stood at EUR 12.3m, versus EUR 69.8m in H1 2019. The current operating margin ratio was 3.2%, compared with 9.9% in H1 2019. Attributable net income for H1 2020 was EUR 2.1m (compared with EUR 39.3m in H1 2019). · Financial structure and liquidity During the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the Group's construction sites were totally or partially shut down, and sales activity slowed dramatically. This had a significant negative impact on the Group's financial position, with virtually no cash inflows during this period, even though settlement of work carried out in Q1 became due. Kaufman & Broad did not request deferral or suspension of payment of its tax

and social security charges or apply for the government-backed bank loans introduced as one of the measures to support the economy. In March 2020, as a precaution, the group drew down EUR 150 million of the EUR 250 million available under the revolving credit facility set up in January 2019, in order to further strengthen its sound cash position and ensure funding for its general needs during the current situation. This amount is repayable over periods of one, three and six months. Net financial debt was EUR 78.6m on May 31, 2020 (excluding the effect of lease obligations under IFRS 16), compared with net cash of EUR 56.0m at end 2019 and EUR 54.6m on May 31, 2019. Net financial debt to May 31, 2020 takes into account a residual drawdown of EUR 118.0m on the "RCF" line to address deterioration of the balance sheet caused by the pandemic. Cash assets (available cash and investment securities) amounted to EUR 194.4m, compared with EUR 208.1m as of November 30, 2019. The group's financing capacity was EUR 326.4m (EUR 458.1m as of November 30, 2019). The working capital requirement amounted to EUR 245.4m (21.3% of revenue, over 12 consecutive months), compared with EUR 150.1m as of November 30, 2019 (10.2% of revenue); restated for the 2019 dividend paid on June 10, 2020, it would have been EUR 283.4m, i.e. 24.6% of revenue. · Dividend On June 10, 2020, Kaufman & Broad paid a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share for the year ended November 30, 2019. The total cash dividend paid to shareholders amounted to EUR 38.0m. · 2020 outlook With respect to the outlook for 2020, Kaufman & Broad forecasts full-year sales of about EUR 1bn, an EBIT ratio of about +6% and net financial debt close to zero. These prospects are based on a return to a normal level of productivity for the sites, which have fully restarted at May 31, 2020, on the assumption of a stabilization of the health situation, without a new period of containment, and without significant social movements, which could have an unfavorable impact on the progress of work on construction sites. For 2021, the backlog at end-May 2020 allows us to forecast revenue growth of around 30%. This increase would be significantly higher should the A7-A8 Austerlitz project get full green light in 2021. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1]

Next regular publication date:

October 1st,?2020 9 months 2020 results (after market close)

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French builder-developers due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but is forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions, including, in particular, assumptions concerning Kaufman & Broad's current and future strategy and the economic environment in which Kaufman & Broad operates, which is significantly impacted by the current health crisis. These forward-looking statements are only valid on the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Kaufman & Broad. In addition to the current health crisis, these risks and uncertainties include those detailed and identified in Chapter 1.2 "Risk Factors" of the Kaufman & Broad 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 31, 2020 under number D.20-0231, available on the Company's website. (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [2]_) and that of the AMF (_www.amf-france.org [3]_). This press release includes only summarized information and does not purport to be complete._ · Glossary *Backlog*: a summary that, at any given moment, makes it possible to estimate revenue for the coming months. *EBIT:* corresponds to current operating income, i.e. gross margin less current operating expenses. *EHU: *the EHUs (Equivalent Housing Units) are a direct reflection of business volumes. The number of EHUs is a function of multiplying (i) the number of housing units of a given program for which notarized sales deeds have been signed by (ii) the ratio between the group's property expenses and construction expenses incurred on said program and the total expense budget for said program. *Gross margin:* revenue less cost of sales. The cost of sales is made up of the price of land and any related costs plus the cost of construction. *Financing capacity: *corresponds to cash assets plus lines of creditnot yet drawn *Lease-before-completion (BEFA): *a lease-before-completion involves a customer leasing a building before it is built or redeveloped. *Orders*: measured in volume (Units) and in value terms; orders reflect the Group's sales activity. Orders are recognized in revenue based on the time necessary for the "conversion" of an order into a signed and notarized deed, which is the point at which income is generated. In addition, in the case of multi-occupancy housing programs that include mixed-use buildings (apartments, business premises, retail space, and offices), all of the floor space is converted into housing unit equivalents. *Property portfolio*: represents all of the land for which any commitment (contract for sale, etc.) has been signed. *Property supply*:it is represented by the total inventory of properties available for sale as of the date in question, i.e. all unordered housing units as of this date (minus the programs that have not entered the marketing phase). *Sale-before-completion (VEFA): *Sale before completion is a contract whereby the seller immediately transfers to the buyer its land rights and ownership of existing buildings. The future structures will become the purchaser's property as they are completed: the purchaser is required to pay the price of these structures as the works progress. The seller retains the powers of the Project Owner until the acceptance of the work. *Take-up period*: The inventory take-up period is the number of months required for the available housing units to be sold if sales are maintained at the same pace as in previous months, i.e., housing units outstanding (offer available) per quarter divided by the number of orders per quarter ended and with orders in turn divided by three. *Take-up rate*: The take-up rate represents the percentage of the initial inventory for a property program that is sold on a monthly basis (sales per month divided by the initial inventory), i.e., net monthly orders divided by the ratio between the opening inventory and the closing inventory, divided by two. *Units*: units are used to define the number of housing units or equivalent housing units (for mixed programs) in a given program. The number of equivalent housing units is calculated as a ratio between the surface area by type (business premises, retail space, or offices) and the average surface area of the housing units previously obtained. NOTES · Financial data Key consolidated data _EUR thousands_ *Q2* *H1* *Q2* *H1* *2020* *2020* *2019* *2019* *Restated** *Restated** Revenue 85,750 384,96 375,677 703,751 4 80,109 352,26 324,900 610,915 8 · _Of which housing_ 4,819 30,016 48,771 89,782 · _Of which Commercial Property_ 821 2,680 2,006 3,054 · _Of which other_ Gross margin 16,394 73,492 74,507 140,679 _Gross margin ratio (%)_ 19.1% 19.1% 19.8% 20.0% Current operating income -13,07 12,275 39,220 69,783 9 _Current operating margin -15.3% 3.2% 10.4% 9.9% (%)_ Attributable net income -11,05 2,145 24,902 39,264 3 Attributable net earnings -0.50 0.10 1.14 1.80 per share (EUR /share)** _* Restatement following the end of the capitalization of financing costs following the change in interpretation of the IAS 23 standard and a reclassification of the CVAE expense from the operating expenses item to the income tax item. _ _** Based on the number of shares that make up Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital, i.e. 21,864,074 shares at Friday, May 31, 2019 and 22,088,023 shares at May 31, 2020._ Consolidated income statement* _EUR thousands_ *Q2* *H1* *Q2* *H1* *2020* *2020* *2019 *2019 restated*** restated*** *Revenue* *85,750 *384,96 *375,677* *703,751* * 4* Cost of sales -69,356 -311,47 -301,170 -563,072 2 *Gross margin* *16,394 *73,492 *74,507* *140,679* * * Sales expenses -4,432 -9,319 -7,171 -14,768 Administrative expenses -12,205 -25,556 -15,412 -30,000

