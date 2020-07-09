Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Neue Silber/Kupfer-Funde mit hohen Graden sorgen für Kurs-Phantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
09.07.20
08:08 Uhr
39,800 Euro
-0,300
-0,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.07.2020 | 19:34
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 9

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed on a show of hands at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 9 July 2020 and the level of proxy votes received is shown below.

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld*
Ordinary Business
  1. To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2020.
19,206,10899.967,4630.0419,213,5712,051
  1. To re-elect Dr David Holbrook as a Director of the Company.
19,154,83699.7056,8080.3019,211,6443,978
  1. To re-elect Sir Martin Smith as a Director of the Company.
19,150,88899.6958,6770.3119,209,5656,057
  1. To re-elect Mrs Sarah Bates as a Director of the Company.
19,209,40599.992,1350.0119,211,5404,083
  1. To re-elect Mr Humphrey van der Klugt as a Director of the Company.
19,206,11798.983,5980.0219,209,7155,908
  1. To re-elect Mr Doug McCutcheon as a Director of the Company.
19,207,02799.992,6880.0119,209,7155,908
  1. To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company.
20,700,68699.9510,4530.0519,211,1394,483
  1. To elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company.
19,210,050100.008610.0019,210,9114,712
  1. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.
19,174,09199.8137,1430.1919,211,2344,389
  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2020.
19,172,24299.8333,0830.1719,205,32510,298
  1. To approve the Directors; Remuneration Policy.
19,163,05699.8037,7680.2019,200,82414,799
Special Business
  1. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company.
19,164,34099.7841,4680.2219,205,8089,815
emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special resolution)19,156,67499.7548,8610.2519,205,53510,088
  1. To sell relevant shares for cash as if, immediately before the sale such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares. (Special resolution)
18,800,97397.89404,7102.1119,205,6839,939
  1. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special resolution)
19,155,89499.7449,8020.2619,205,6969,926
  1. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days. (Special resolution)
18,960,77698.69252,4761.3119,213,2522,371

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 57,593,778.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

9 July 2020

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.