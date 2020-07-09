Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, July 9
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The following resolutions were passed on a show of hands at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 9 July 2020 and the level of proxy votes received is shown below.
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Votes
Withheld*
|Ordinary Business
|19,206,108
|99.96
|7,463
|0.04
|19,213,571
|2,051
|19,154,836
|99.70
|56,808
|0.30
|19,211,644
|3,978
|19,150,888
|99.69
|58,677
|0.31
|19,209,565
|6,057
|19,209,405
|99.99
|2,135
|0.01
|19,211,540
|4,083
|19,206,117
|98.98
|3,598
|0.02
|19,209,715
|5,908
|19,207,027
|99.99
|2,688
|0.01
|19,209,715
|5,908
|20,700,686
|99.95
|10,453
|0.05
|19,211,139
|4,483
|19,210,050
|100.00
|861
|0.00
|19,210,911
|4,712
|19,174,091
|99.81
|37,143
|0.19
|19,211,234
|4,389
|19,172,242
|99.83
|33,083
|0.17
|19,205,325
|10,298
|19,163,056
|99.80
|37,768
|0.20
|19,200,824
|14,799
|Special Business
|19,164,340
|99.78
|41,468
|0.22
|19,205,808
|9,815
|emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special resolution)
|19,156,674
|99.75
|48,861
|0.25
|19,205,535
|10,088
|18,800,973
|97.89
|404,710
|2.11
|19,205,683
|9,939
|19,155,894
|99.74
|49,802
|0.26
|19,205,696
|9,926
|18,960,776
|98.69
|252,476
|1.31
|19,213,252
|2,371
* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 57,593,778.
The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
9 July 2020
For further information please contact:
Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913