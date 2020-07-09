The global chromatography market size is expected to grow by USD 4.13 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chromatography Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Chromatography Market Analysis Report by Technology (Liquid chromatography, Gas chromatography, Ion-exchange chromatography, and Other chromatography) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for portable analytical systems. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the Chromatography Market.

With the rapid technological advances in the field of portable systems and devices, portable analytics systems are gaining immense popularity across the world. These systems offer real-time, direct, and on-site measurements of inorganic and organic analytes in samples on the field. Portable chromatography systems provide on-site screening possibilities to end-users like laboratory technicians and environmental analysts. They also help in the subsequent selection of samples for routine laboratory analysis to maximize the accuracy of results from such analysis. Portable chromatography systems are also useful in situations that require an emergency response such as a calamity disaster. As a result, the demand for handheld systems that offer higher portability is increasing, which will impact the growth of the chromatography market.

Major Five Chromatography Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers 1220 Infinity II LC System, which is an integrated system for routine HPLC and UHPLC analysis in analytical laboratories. It offers exceptional accuracy and superior precision in all routine applications.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through two segments: life science and clinical diagnostics. The company's key offerings include the NGC 10 Medium-Pressure Chromatography System, which is used for purifying biomolecules for analytical and preparative-scale applications.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. has business operations under various segments, such as life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. The company offers Zebron ZB-5, which is a versatile column chromatography system recommended for a wide range of applications.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as information and telecommunication systems; social infrastructure and industrial systems; electronic systems and equipment; automotive systems; high function materials and components; construction machinery; and smart life and eco-friendly systems.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA has business operations under various segments, such as healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company offers a wide variety of chromatography products for both research laboratory scale and manufacturing scale. These products commonly include analytical HPLC, gas chromatography, prepacked columns, ION exchange chromatography, etc.

Chromatography Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Liquid chromatography

Gas chromatography

Ion-exchange chromatography

Other chromatography

Chromatography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

