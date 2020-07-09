Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Reissue: Result of AGM

Please be advised this is a reissue of the announcement published at 18:28hrs today. The announcement is being reissued to correctly display the numbered Resolutions 1 to 16.

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed on a show of hands at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 9 July 2020 and the level of proxy votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld* Ordinary Business 1. To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2020. 19,206,108 99.96 7,463 0.04 19,213,571 2,051 2. To re-elect Dr David Holbrook as a Director of the Company. 19,154,836 99.70 56,808 0.30 19,211,644 3,978 3. To re-elect Sir Martin Smith as a Director of the Company. 19,150,888 99.69 58,677 0.31 19,209,565 6,057 4. To re-elect Mrs Sarah Bates as a Director of the Company. 19,209,405 99.99 2,135 0.01 19,211,540 4,083 5. To re-elect Mr Humphrey van der Klugt as a Director of the Company. 19,206,117 98.98 3,598 0.02 19,209,715 5,908 6. To re-elect Mr Doug McCutcheon as a Director of the Company. 19,207,027 99.99 2,688 0.01 19,209,715 5,908 7. To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company. 20,700,686 99.95 10,453 0.05 19,211,139 4,483 8. To elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company. 19,210,050 100.00 861 0.00 19,210,911 4,712 9. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 19,174,091 99.81 37,143 0.19 19,211,234 4,389 10. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2020. 19,172,242 99.83 33,083 0.17 19,205,325 10,298 11. To approve the Directors; Remuneration Policy. 19,163,056 99.80 37,768 0.20 19,200,824 14,799 Special Business 12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 19,164,340 99.78 41,468 0.22 19,205,808 9,815 13. To disapply the rights of pre -

emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special resolution) 19,156,674 99.75 48,861 0.25 19,205,535 10,088 14. To sell relevant shares for cash as if, immediately before the sale such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares. (Special resolution) 18,800,973 97.89 404,710 2.11 19,205,683 9,939 15. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special resolution) 19,155,894 99.74 49,802 0.26 19,205,696 9,926 16. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days. (Special resolution) 18,960,776 98.69 252,476 1.31 19,213,252 2,371

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 57,593,778.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

9 July 2020

