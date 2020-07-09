Volterra Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Innovation in Distributed Cloud

Volterra platform addresses critical operational challenges across clouds and the edge while delivering a consistent cloud-native environment

SANTA CLARA, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the distributed cloud market in North America, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Volterra with the 2020 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based distributed cloud services platform. Volterra's innovative design and broad set of cloud services enable enterprises to rapidly deploy and securely deliver applications across multi-cloud and diverse edge environments.

"Volterra's distributed cloud services platform integrates a wide range of network, security and application services traditionally operated as point products. The result is much faster service deployments, simplified operations, end-to-end visibility, and significantly lower operations cost," said Dhiraj Badgujar, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform also ensures multi-layer security for cloud workloads and high-performance global connectivity across multiple clouds and the edge. Thus, it serves as a foundation for the secure delivery of distributed applications across distributed environments."

Volterra's distributed cloud platform addresses the needs of customers across retail, automotive, manufacturing, e-commerce, and telecom by delivering and enabling workloads wherever they are needed. It achieves this via its core service offerings, VoltMesh and VoltStack. VoltMesh provides high-performance cloud networking and zero-trust security for workloads distributed within or across clouds, as well as the edge. VoltStack provides application deployment and management, clustering, distributed storage, Kubernetes management and application security. VoltConsole provides centralized management for VoltMesh and VoltStack through with custom dashboards, logs and metrics, and full multi-tenancy.

Unlike its competitors, both public companies and startups, Volterra's major differentiating factor is its scalable, end-to-end distributed architecture, as well as a broad set of networking, security, and app management capabilities, that together accelerate app deployments and simplify operations. Its platform further enhances security and reliability for modern apps distributed across multiple clouds through its API gateway and API discovery and control capabilities.

"Volterra's SaaS-based offering enables customers to offload application hosting onto the network, enhancing the end-user experience by moving workloads closer," noted Badgujar. "The company boasts a dedicated team of over 100 experts specializing in carrier- and enterprise-grade networking and computing infrastructure. With its strong human capital and collective expertise, Volterra is well-positioned to help enterprises manage the transition to multi-cloud and edge cloud environments."

About Volterra, Inc.

Volterra provides a distributed cloud platform to deploy, connect, secure and operate applications and data across multi-cloud and edge sites. Line-of-business leaders can drive business transformation and automation by distributing workloads closer to business activity. DevOps teams can manage fleets of applications and infrastructure with less complexity. Network teams can simplify application connectivity and security across clouds. Visit www.volterra.io or follow us on Twitter @Volterra_ to learn more.