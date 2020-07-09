The global biopolymer coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 336.80 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

With increasing awareness among consumers about the negative health and environmental effect of various products, the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products is on the rise. In addition, the stringent regulations by governments that check and monitor the impact of products on the environment are driving the demand for eco-friendly polymers. For instance, the US and the European Union (EU) set the corporate average fuel economy standards for CO2 emissions which pressurize the automobile sector to manufacture lightweight vehicles to control the emissions. These regulations facilitate better environment protection and also help to foster the demand for compounds such as bio PU, bio polyamide, polylactic acid, bio-PBS, and cellulose esters.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand from food and beverage industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Biopolymer Coatings Market: Increasing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry

Rising environmental concerns have led to the replacement of petroleum-based polymers with bio-based polymers. This shift is quite evident in the food and beverage packaging industry. Increased concern over the use of synthetic packaging materials in combination with consumer demand for high quality and longer shelf life has led to the development of eco-friendly packaging. Bio-based polymers, when used as a coating material, offer excellent barrier properties to food products. Biopolymers coatings can retard unwanted moisture transfer in food products. They also exhibit high oxygen and air barrier property. Furthermore, biopolymer coatings enhance the chemical and mechanical properties of the paper. Antimicrobial agents mixed in biopolymers are used to manufacture active paper packaging materials. Such properties of biopolymer coatings are driving their demand in the food and beverage industry.

"Factors such as the fluctuating crude oil prices, and the rapidly growing automotive industry will have a significant impact on the growth of the biopolymer coatings market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Biopolymer Coatings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the biopolymer coatings market by product (nitrocellulose, cellulose esters, starch, natural wax, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the biopolymer coatings market share in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the establishment of production facilities, and the growth of the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and automotive industries.

