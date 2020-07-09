Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Neue Silber/Kupfer-Funde mit hohen Graden sorgen für Kurs-Phantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTHV ISIN: CA8627591073 Ticker-Symbol: 3FL 
Frankfurt
09.07.20
17:17 Uhr
0,450 Euro
+0,030
+7,14 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGIC METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGIC METALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4160,47222:35
ACCESSWIRE
09.07.2020 | 21:32
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Disposition of Securities of Precipitate Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces that it has disposed of ownership of and control over 2,140,000 common shares of Precipitate Gold Corp. ("Precipitate") over the period from May 7, 2020 to July 8, 2020 by way of ordinary market transactions through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Immediately prior to the disposition of these shares, Strategic had ownership of and control over 22,892,827 common shares of Precipitate, representing 21.64% of the common shares of Precipitate then issued and outstanding. Following the disposition of these shares, Strategic currently has ownership of and control over 20,752,827 shares of Precipitate, representing 19.62% of the common shares of Precipitate currently issued and outstanding.

The securities of Precipitate disclosed herein are held by Strategic for investment purposes. Strategic may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Precipitate in the future, depending upon market conditions. There are no persons acting jointly or in concert with Strategic with respect to its security holdings in Precipitate, nor has it entered into any agreements with respect to its security holdings in Precipitate with any other person or persons.

A copy of Strategic's Early Warning Report required to be filed by Strategic in connection with its disposition of these 2,140,000 shares of Precipitate will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may be obtained from Strategic at the address set forth below:

Strategic Metals Ltd.
Suite 1016 - 510 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, B.C. V6B 1L8

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, which also requires that Strategic file the Early Warning Report with each of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions containing information with respect to its security holdings in Precipitate.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Strategic Metals Ltd.
W. Douglas Eaton
President and C.E.O.
Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler
V.P. Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com
http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596949/Strategic-Metals-Ltd-Announces-Disposition-of-Securities-of-Precipitate-Gold-Corp

STRATEGIC METALS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.