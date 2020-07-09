Anzeige
Freitag, 10.07.2020
Neue Silber/Kupfer-Funde mit hohen Graden sorgen für Kurs-Phantasie!
WKN: A2PWC9 ISIN: CA83085J2011 Ticker-Symbol: QSGC 
Stuttgart
09.07.20
16:03 Uhr
0,068 Euro
+0,003
+3,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
09.07.2020
Sky Gold Corp.: Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF)("Sky Gold" or the "Company") it has granted a total of up to 1,500,000 stock options to directors, consultants and advisors of the company exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of one year from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA. In addition to the Company's Newfoundland properties, the Company also owns the Evening Star property, located 12 km southeast of Hawthorne, NV, which is prospective for gold mineralization and CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596965/Option-Grant

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
