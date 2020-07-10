Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Huawei CloudEngine S12700E for 2020 Global Campus Switch Enabling Technology Leadership Award

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Based on the investigation and analysis of 2020 global campus switches market new trends, as well as the research and evaluation on mainstream campus switches competitors within the industry, Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, presents Huawei CloudEngine S12700E with 2020 Global Campus Switch Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This award is to honor Huawei CloudEngine S12700E's technology leverage and customer impact in global campus switches area, its commitment to innovation in the industry, its improvement in customer service experience and its contribution to the overall development of the campus switches industry.

In an era of Wi-Fi 6, cloud technology and AI, campus switches have become the cornerstones for building a service experience-centric campus network. With the growth of user concurrency and single-user bandwidth, campus switches which help to provide high-quality connectivity, larger capacity and lower latency may become an irresistible trend. The CloudEngine S12700E is the tailored campus core switch for Wi-Fi 6 era and provides numerous advanced features, which include but not limit to helping create a campus network that improves user experiences, reducing operating costs, and delivering unmatched security and trustworthiness for a fully connected, wireless era.

Huawei CloudEngine S12700E's strengths lie in creatively introducing the industry's leading cell switching architecture, realizing the industry's first wired and wireless convergence, and utilizing innovative technologies to build a network fit into the Wi-Fi 6 era. Designed with an innovative cell switching architecture, CloudEngine S12700E innovatively introduces the cell switching and dynamic load balancing algorithms, achieving non-blocking, lossless ultrafast traffic forwarding at the campus core. Based on the fully-programmable chips, the CloudEngine S12700E accelerates the provisioning of new services and features through programming without the need for hardware upgrades, fully protecting customer investments. In addition, Huawei is the first vendor in the industry to propose and launch wired and wireless convergence features and solutions that, to date, have been widely used and proven in medium- and large-sized networks in world-renowned universities, governments, enterprises, stadiums, and primary/secondary education institutions.

As the flagship core switch in Huawei's CloudEngine S-series Switches portfolio, the CloudEngine S12700E resolves the congestion and packet loss problems caused by packet switching and static hashing algorithms when traditional core switches are heavily loaded. Furthermore, the CloudEngine S12700E is the industry's highest switching capacity with 4.8Tbps per slot and totaled 27.6Tbps per switch, which features the largest single-slot bandwidth and six times of the industry's average performance currently. In addition, CloudEngine S12700E stands out with the unique innovative technologies such as iPCA, SVF, eMDI, etc.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Frost & Sullivan's analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. As part of this ongoing research, it identifies companies that have successfully introduced new and innovative products into their markets, with emphasis on product quality and customer value. This involves extensive primary and secondary research across the entire value chain of specific products. Against the backdrop of this research, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Huawei CloudEngine S12700E for 2020 Global Campus Switch Enabling Technology Leadership Award

About Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains - telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services - Huawei are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. Huawei invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. Huawei have more than 180,000 employees, and operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Media Contact

Person:Fay Yuan

fay.yuan@frost.com

www.frostchina.com

SOURCE: Frost & Sullivan

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597006/Frost-Sullivan-Recognizes-Huawei-CloudEngine-S12700E-for-2020-Global-CampusSwitch-Enabling-Technology-Leadership-Award