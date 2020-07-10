Original utilization of ultrasounds to complement the DSG guidance technology

X-Ray free determination of entry point and trajectory in bone

Grant of two new patents in Japan and China

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces today the grant of two new patents in Japan and China.

The invention presented in the patents consists of implementing ultrasound technology in an original manner in order to determine without X-Rays and from the surface of the bone, the position of the entry point and the optimal trajectory for a bone drilling instrument.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard, said: "For several years SpineGuard has been inventing and assembling complementary technical solutions for positioning instruments and implants precisely and safely in bone, while alleviating the systematic dangerous recourse to X-Ray imaging. The invention that is validated here has the potential to complement our DSG sensing technology. Indeed, it may allow the surgeon, or the surgical robot, to find from the surface of the bone the position of the entry point as well as the optimal trajectory. Once the instrument has penetrated the entry point, our DSG sensor in the bone will optimize the prevention of breaches. China and Japan are the second and third largest markets for medical devices today, they are therefore a significant stake in terms of intellectual property. Our IP portfolio continues to strengthen and feeds our discussions toward structuring strategic alliances.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 75,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fifteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

