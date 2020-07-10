AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook for the German non-life insurance market. Key supporting factors include the expectation that healthy technical profitability will be maintained. In addition, AM Best believes the sector's conservative investment portfolios should limit exposure to COVID-19-driven financial market volatility.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, titled, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Non-Life", notes that these factors are partly moderated by likely lower premium volumes, due to the economic slowdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other offsetting factors include the persistent low interest rate environment and possible underwriting earnings volatility due to exposure to catastrophe losses.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=299024.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

