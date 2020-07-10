The company has bagged an order from state-run Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to supply transformers for locomotive engines.From pv magazine India Hitachi ABB Power Grids India has scored a INR1.2 billion ($15.9 million) transformer supply order from Indian state-run locomotive manufacturer Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW). The transformers will be used by CLW for 400 passenger and freight locomotive engines. Hitachi ABB Power Grids India will supply 6,531 kVA transformers and 7,775 kVA transformers. They will provide power for essential train functions such as traction, lighting, heating and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...