Caverion to be Responsible for Technical Maintenance and Facility Management of Telia's Data Centers in Finland

HELSINKI, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed an agreement with Telia Finland Oyj for the technical maintenance and facility management services of Telia Helsinki Data Center and Telia's other large and medium-sized data centers in Finland.

Telia's hundreds of data centers located around Finland are critical for communications traffic, hence securing their uninterrupted operation requires 24-hour readiness from maintenance. Caverion has total responsibility for technical maintenance of all building solutions and other services in the premises.

"The growing network traffic and wide-spreading data-enabled services throughout the society set increasing requirements for the location and maintenance of the data centers and network equipment. We are confident that Caverion will further improve the quality, efficiency and sustainability of technical building solutions and services," says Kimmo Fransila, Head of Sites, Telia Finland.

Caverion uses its digital applications for operations management and customer reporting. Caverion SmartView portal brings together all the features needed for property management and provides real-time information increasing predictability, transparency and productivity. With the portal, ensuring critical functions and monitoring the response times and production efficiency is easy. Operational reporting is also made through SmartView.

"We are delighted that our cooperation with Telia is now expanding. Our services support Telia's own core business. We also want to commit to Telia's sustainability goals of reducing CO2 emissions in their properties. Recent months have changed the way we work and experience this world. We have been reminded of the important role Telia and Caverion play in maintaining the critical functions of our society. We are proud to enable performance and people's well-being in the built environments smartly and responsibly", says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

