Technavio has been monitoring the test preparation market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 10.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005023/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions-
1. What was the value of the test preparation market in US in 2019?
A. Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 30.60 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 41.32 billion by 2024.
2. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
A. Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.
3. Which is the leading segment in the market?
A. Based on the product, the university exams segment is expected to be the leading segment in the market during the forecast period.
4. What is the key factor driving the market?
A. Technological advances in test preparation services and the use of analytical tools are among the key factors driving the market growth.
5. Who are the top players in the market?
A. ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc. are some of the major market participants.
6. Which segment is expected to hold the largest market share?
A. University Exam
The use of analytical tools in test preparations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Use of analytical tools in test preparations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Test Preparation Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- University Exams
- Certification Exams
- High School Exams
- Elementary Exams
- Other Exams
- End-user
- Higher Education
- K-12
- Learning Model
- Blended
- Online
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43435
Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The test preparation market in US report covers the following areas:
- Test Preparation Market in US Size
- Test Preparation Market in US Trends
- Test Preparation Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies technological advances in test preparation services as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market growth in US growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist test preparation market growth in US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the test preparation market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the test preparation market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of test preparation market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- University exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Certifications exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- High school Exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Elementary exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher Education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Learning Model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning Model
- Blended Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Learning Model
Customer Landscape
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ArborBridge Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- Edgenuity Inc.
- Instructure Inc.
- Kaplan Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- TPR Education IP Holdings LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005023/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/