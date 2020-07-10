The following bond loan issued by Strömma Turism & Sjöfart AB (publ) will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0008322333 2022-11-17 ----------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above has been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Strömma Turism & Sjöfart AB (publ) on June 24, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050