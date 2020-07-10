Good results to 31 March 2020 (FY20), with continuing positive returns at the property and group level, have inevitably been overshadowed by COVID-19. Picton entered this challenging environment with a diversified portfolio focused on the industrial and office sectors where fundamentals continue to look strongest, with income and value potential embedded in the portfolio and a strong balance sheet. Current quarterly DPS annualises at 2.5p, a yield of 3.7%, but we believe this has been set prudently.

