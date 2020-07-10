Trading in AdderaCare AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 14, 2020. Short name: ADDERA BTA 1 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014402061 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197561 --------------------------- Short name: ADDERA BTA 2 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014402079 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197562 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag on +46 8 463 80 00.