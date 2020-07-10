YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire an Experienced Digital Content Producer: Render.GG

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arm's length share purchase agreement dated July 09th, 2020 (the "Agreement") with Render.GG, a private corporation existing under the laws of England and Wales ("RENDER"), and the shareholders of RENDER (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which YDX has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding RENDER shares from the Vendors (the "Transaction").

Based in the United Kingdom, RENDER is an expert in media production and management, motion graphics, social media management and content curation for YouTube. Render.GG is a well-known name in creating content for popular streamers, YouTube Celebrities and personalities within the esports and gaming industry. RENDER's boasts an impressive list of clients, including Fortnite Streamer Lachlan with 13.5M subscribers, Social Media influencers SSSniperWolf and Amouranth with 25M and 4.5M Social Reach respectively. Render.GG has also worked with brands like KFC Gaming and GFuel, in addition to esports teams like Cavs Legion, the gaming division of NBA franchise, Cleveland Cavaliers and G2 Esports, an European esports organization.

"Render.GG provides us with crucial exposure in the gaming and esports industry, and the experience of creating high-end digital content for clients with millions viewers online and part of massive global market. We are extremely excited about this addition to the YDX group of companies. Ben Watson and the entire RENDER team have built an excellent brand and an impressive client list. We look forward to taking the business further and enhancing existing innovations. We believe that our acquisition strategy will allow for collaboration and leverage economies of scale, capture marketing share through deeper engagement and expanding our revenue potential. The anticipated acquisition of Render.GG, alongside our recent acquisitions of Beat Gaming and Purple Mage, paired with the development of our own brands (YDreams and Arkave), brings forth an opportunity to fuel the rapid growth of YDX. The Company's endeavors have been carefully evaluated and analyzed as we continue to seek companies that will promote sustainable and profitable operations," said Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

About the opportunity, Ben Watson, CEO and Founder of Render.GG stated: ""We're really excited about joining the YDX group. Together with YDX's recent additions, we're confident that our combination will produce tangible synergies. As we've gotten to know the YDX group better, it is our belief that becoming part of the YDX family will allow us to achieve new heights together through new growth opportunities and collaborations."

For more information please visit: http://render.gg

Transaction Terms

The purchase price for RENDER is $850,000 consisting of: (i) cash consideration of $150,000 payable on the date which is thirteen (13) months from the closing of the Transaction, and (ii) stock consideration of $700,000 payable by the issuance of 3,500,000 shares in the capital of YDX (each, a "YDX Share") at a deemed price of $0.20 per YDX Share on closing (the "Payment Shares"). Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions common to similar share purchase transactions, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has entered into a finder's fee agreement dated April 20, 2020 with an arm's length finder, for payment of a finder's fee consisting of the issuance of such number of YDX Shares as is equal to the maximum amount allowed under Section 3.3 of Policy 5.1 of the TSXV (the "Finder's Shares"), subject to the policies and the approval of the TSXV. When issued, the Finder's Shares will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day.

The Company anticipates that the Transaction will constitute an Expedited Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Japiassu further commented that, "Through acquisitions, YDX intends to build a stronger company and a brand that is a reference in the fields of esports and immersive technologies. On behalf of the whole YDX team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank Render.GG, Purple Mage and Beat for their trust in our vision. We look forward to continuing to pursue future acquisitions in this new chapter for YDX. In doing so, we hope to instill shareholder confidence through the creation of a solid base for long term growth in revenues and sustainability. We appreciate your patience during this transition and ask for your continued support as we work towards building a bright future for the Company. Be safe and stay healthy."

Corporate Update

The Company has issued 33,333 common shares in consideration of services provided by Jamil Garcia as the Chief Finance Officer of the Company for the period from February 1 to April 30, 2020, pursuant to an agreement dated Aug 1st, 2019. The common shares are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following four divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl -Founded in 2011, BEAT Gaming is an experienced Canadian esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which have reached over 40 million views globally.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

