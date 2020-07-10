Authority Titans: Peter Diamond: On Real Estate Investors Gaining Financial Freedom by Minimizing Taxes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Contrary to the popular belief that real estate investments often lead to massive tax liabilities, real estate investors can actually gain financial independence through their investments. Certified tax specialist and real estate expert Peter Diamond seeks to inform aspiring real estate investors about the limitless possibilities of tackling taxes.

As a licensed expert on US tax, accounting, real estate, and structure, Peter has seen it all when it comes to the world of taxation and real estate. With many years of experience in multiple industries, his domains of expertise cover strategic tax planning, financial forecasting, tax mitigation and intervention, business consulting, and CFO services catering to small to medium-sized businesses.

He is also seasoned in dealing and structuring real estate investments. He handles commercial and retail real estate, as well as fix and flip, construction, and long-term hold of income-producing properties.

Throughout his years of practice, Peter has developed an expertise when it comes to dealing with the Internal Revenue Service on matters including offers in compromise, IRS appeals, tax liens and levies, income, and payroll taxes. He has utilized his expertise in taxation areas in the real estate industry, software industry, manufacturing industry, and restaurant industry, among many others.

When it comes to real estate taxes, he instills confidence in his clients by focusing on minimizing tax liabilities and reducing risk through customized tax structures. With his proven track record, he has laid out several strategies that will ensure financial freedom for real estate investors.

One of the best strategies available would be maximizing the tax benefits that are available in the real estate industry. However, without the help of tax specialists, it would be difficult for real estate investors to determine where these tax benefits lie. Tax specialists can easily help real estate investors look into tax-free exchanges, installment sales for deferred taxes, a long-term hold of properties producing income, and careful customization of IRAs.

There are many ways to minimize tax liabilities and risks in the mind of brilliant tax specialists like Peter. The possibilities are, indeed, limitless. With the right methods, real estate investors will not only gain from their investments, but they will also benefit from their liabilities.

For Peter, these strategies hit close to his heart as he, himself, implemented these strategies in his journey in real estate. Before gaining financial freedom, this tax specialist started working for his future at Wendy's restaurant when he was only 15 years old. He has had his fair share of financial troubles over the years, but gaining in-depth knowledge about real estate, among other industries, and taxation strategies truly helped him rise above his financial woes.

Since then, he has been helping real estate investors and entrepreneurs in their business endeavors by maximizing the tax benefits available for them. He hopes to be of help to more investors who are struggling to gain financial independence while enjoying their real estate business.

To know more about Peter Diamond and his expertise in US tax, feel free to reach out to him through his official site or send him an email at peter@peterdiamond.tax.

