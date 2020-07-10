Authority Titans: Alonzo Gordon, "The Man Who Does It All," Launches His Book and Clothing Line

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / The path to success is not always easy and is often faced with many detours, unexpected stops, and uncommon challenges. Successful company executives and business owners always concede that there is no perfect formula to achieve success in any venture. There are, however, similar attributes that contribute to a person's success, such as hard work, perseverance, patience, and creativity, to mention a few. For Alonzo Gordon, success is a combination of these character traits and his rich work experiences.

Often referred to as "The Man Who Does It All," Gordon lives up to this label by constantly staying relevant where it concerns increasing conversion rates and generating large profits for companies he is associated with. At 27 years old, Gordon can confidently say that he has tried every possible job there is for someone with his capacity and background from being a fast-food staff to a store manager.

The young entrepreneur has reached a season in his career when he realizes that he has all the skills and business acumen needed to launch his own business. The launching of Invited Clothing is a testament to all his accumulated business knowledge and effective marketing strategies over the years. The theme of his clothing line invites consumers to take a journey into a new perspective and to celebrate the daily possibilities of life.

This new season in Gordon's business journey also signals the birth of his book. The Empire Of Dreams Mindset: A Business Mindset Living Amongst an Urban Environment is available on the Barnes & Noble website. Through his book, Gordon hopes to educate people on how to capitalize on opportunities that seem non-profitable at first glance. He also aims to encourage positive change in the lives of his readers.

Gordon started his first job at 15 years old at Sonic Drive-In. At that age, he was able to get his unrestricted driver's license and open his first savings and checking accounts. At the age of 16, he started to work for food companies that include Pizza Hut, Public, and Family Video. He got his first supervisory position when he moved to the retail company, Lids, at 17.

By the time Gordon reached the age of 18, he was able to work for Uncle Sams Outfitters, Tru Religion, WIS International, Best Buy Geek Squad, and Best Buy Mobile Solutions Specialist. When he finally left Best Buy, he decided to join the army. While he served in the army, Gordon still found the time to attend Apple University and work for Apple at the same time. Between the ages of 20 to 22 years old, Gordon left Apple and worked as a lead salesman at Home Depot, store manager of Auto Zone, and Foot Locker. By the time he was 23, Gordon had finished a degree from Buffalo State College and became a supervisor for Hilton Garden Inn. During his time at Hilton, he received the Hilton Champion in Sales recognition.

Feeling that he needed to add to his skills, he went on to become a sales record breaker as store manager of AT&T, a supervisor at New Era Headquarters, and a Dollar Tree store manager. By the time Gordon turned 25, he had become a property leasing agent for a luxury real estate property in New York, a consultant for Luxottica, a luxury designer eyewear. He also became a diamond specialist for the diamond store, Zales.

Finally, at the age of 26, Gordon left his previous commitments and increased the profits of JC Penney, Gap, and Journeys when he came on board. He even dabbled into performing cosmetic dentistry as a dental assistant. Despite all his rich work experience, Gordon always feels that learning should be a continuous journey that all executives and business operators should prioritize.

At 27, Gordon has been identified as a T-mobile sales trainer, a tax preparer, and a credit specialist for Northstar. He is currently working on getting his Gold Coaching License with USA basketball and attending Ashworth College at the same time to obtain his degree in contract law/civil litigation and minor in psychology.

With all these achievements, one would easily think that Alonzo Gordon has reached all that he is capable of pursuing. For Gordon, however, he has only just began.

For inquiries, Alonzo Gordon can be reached via email, empirehq803@gmail.com. Learn more about his clothing business by visiting this site or its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

SOURCE: Authority Titans

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597020/Alonzo-Gordon-The-Man-Who-Does-It-All-Launches-His-Book-and-Clothing-Line