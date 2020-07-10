WIMI Holographic AR+AI Vision Drives a New Wave of 5G Applications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / As a leader in holographic vision, WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) specializes in computer vision holographic cloud services. WIMI cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development and holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5 g holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, holographic AI in face of the development of the technology such as holographic AR multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scene is mainly gathered in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system.

With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, 5G holographic application market will usher in the explosion, holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic conference and other high-end applications are gradually popularized to holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic family applications and other directions. WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face changing technology as the core technologies to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple innovative systems.

The world Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) cloud Summit 2020 was held in Shanghai. Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, this year WAIC carried out the "Cloud Exhibition" for the first time, including human holographic projection and real-time 3D cloud guest experience. It is noteworthy that the world conference on Artificial Intelligence under the epidemic, the participation of Internet leaders in different forms. Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, and Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, held a conference via video link via holographic projection.

Ma talked about the epidemic gave him three points of thinking, the first point is that mankind cannot leave the earth, but the earth can leave mankind.

Ma said the epidemic has made us understand our strangeness to the earth. The earth might be better off away from us. Because of the outbreak, deer in Nara, Japan, are eating fewer snacks and becoming healthier.

Holography is not the latest technology, dating back to the 1960s. Holographic imaging technology USES the principle of interference and diffraction to record and reproduce the real image of the object, which requires more than 100 times more information than ordinary camera processing, which puts forward high requirements for the shooting, processing and transmission platform. Therefore, the earliest holographic technology is only used to process static photos. To realize ultra-low delay transmission of HD images, holographic imaging is expected to be commercialized in 5G.

Apple is also seen by some as critical to the future of augmented reality, despite limited traction for ARKit so far and its absence from smartglasses (again so far). Yet Facebook, Microsoft and others are arguably more important to where the market is today. While there are more AR platforms than just these companies, they represent the top of the pyramid for three different types of AR roadmap. And while startup insurgents could make a huge difference, big platforms can exert disproportionate influence on the future of tech markets. Facebook has talked about its long term potential to launch smartglasses, but in 2020 its primary presence in the AR market is as a mobile AR platform (note: Facebook is also a VR market leader with Oculus). Although there are other ways to define them, mobile AR platforms can be thought of as three broad types:

Mobile AR software's installed base and commercial dynamics look like a variant of mobile, which plays to Facebook's strengths. Advertising could be mobile AR's biggest revenue stream both short and long term, making it critical to an advertising driven company like Facebook. It's worth noting that a lot of this adspend is going towards traditional ad units viewed around user generated mobile AR content (i.e. filters and lenses on messaging platforms), rather than just mobile AR ad units. This does not mean that sponsored mobile AR filters and lenses are not a significant part of the mix going forward.

As Digi-Capital has said since 2016, only Tim Cook and his inner circle really know what Apple is going to do in AR before they do it. This was proven in 2017, when Apple caught many (including us) by surprise with the launch of ARKit. The same thing happened in 2019, when Apple added a triple camera system to the back of the iPhone 11 Pro, instead of the rear facing depth sensor we had anticipated. So where in 2017 we fundamentally revised our forecasts post-ARKit, in 2020 we've done the same thing based on a revised view of Apple's potential roadmap.

As an emerging industry, the global holographic AR market has great growth potential and has attracted a lot of investment since 2016, making a great contribution to the growth of the industry. Several organizations, including RESEARCH and development, are investing heavily in the technology to develop solutions for businesses and consumer groups. Over the years, holographic augmented reality has been widely used in games, media and marketing. Its growing use in different sectors such as advertising, entertainment, education and retail is expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

Global Holographic AR market size by revenue in 2016,-2025

WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) builds a real-time modeling system of multi-angle shooting: full-dimensional image scanning is performed on the collected objects, which is synthesized into a three-dimensional model in real time. Six-degree matrix optical field system: The imaging field of holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources. Binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system: dynamically tracks the object trajectory and adjusts the light during the acquisition process to maintain the balanced value of binocular disparity. Multi-image dynamic fusion system: multi-dimensional image wide-angle acquisition technology in narrow space, applied to cloud vision miniaturized holographic warehouse. Holographic image high-speed processing algorithm: image information processing speed, and ensure the rendering effect, processing speed up to 10GB/ s. Stealth polyester optical imaging film: the key component of holographic imaging, so that the holographic image perfect imaging display. Holographic virtual figure painting sound reconstruction technology: the use of human bone dynamic capture, real-time image rendering, speech recognition technology, sound simulation technology to present the virtual human. Holographic cloud platform: An interactive platform with data storage, image restoration and holographic social properties covering the whole country. WIMI builds a complete 5G holographic communication application platform through the above system combination to support various online terminals and personal devices, and meanwhile expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education and holographic online conference.

After 5G landing, the first scene application will accelerate the DEVELOPMENT of VR/AR, and the growth rate of The Chinese market will be higher than that of the world. Therefore, with 5G blessing, the communication and transmission shortboards of VR/AR and other immersive game scenes will be made up, and it is expected that the commercial use of VR/AR of immersive games will be accelerated. According to the research of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the global VIRTUAL reality industry scale is close to 100 billion yuan, and the average annual compound growth rate from 2017 to 2022 is expected to exceed 70%. According to Greenlight, the global virtual reality industry scale will exceed 200 billion yuan in 2020, including 160 billion yuan in VR market and 45 billion yuan in AR market. In addition, for the Chinese market, according to IDC's latest "IDC Global Expenditure Guide for Augmented And Virtual Reality", the expenditure scale of AR/VR market in China will reach us $65.21 billion by 2023, a significant increase from the forecast of us $6.53 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, the CAGR for 2018-2023 will reach 84.6%, higher than the global market growth rate of 78.3%.

Holographic cloud business will combine with the depth of 5 g, 5 g in collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the end + cloud collaboration collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes beautiful micro holographic cloud of holographic holographic AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5 g + AI AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

Due to the changes in 5G communication network bandwidth, high-end holographic applications are increasingly applied to social media, communication, navigation, home applications and other application scenarios. WIMI's plan is to provide holographic cloud platform services based on two core technologies: holographic ARTIFICIAL intelligence facial recognition technology and holographic ARTIFICIAL intelligence facial modification technology through 5G communication networks.

WIMI Team started from the agricultural civilization and labor to get rich, meet the demand of mankind itself production and development, to use tools, step by step into the era of industrial civilization development, WIMI Team through a variety of machines to help us solve the problem of life and production, and the development of artificial intelligence, mean that the future will be more human creativity and imagination, handed the artificial intelligence to solve the more labor to make artificial intelligence service.

Nowadays, with the development of the Internet era, the smart life scenes WIMI Team used to see in movies and TV shows are also gradually appearing in real family life. The development of Internet platforms and technology companies has brought us closer and closer to the smart era. Smart devices and smart home are just the beginning.

In the field of ARTIFICIAL intelligence, there have been a lot of investments in recent years, amounting to tens of billions of dollars. There have been many companies in the AI industry, such as WIMI, Alibaba's Dharma Institute, Huawei's 5G and various basic research platforms, all of which are exploring the business opportunities of AI in the future. Technology is making life better and closer to reality.

