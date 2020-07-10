SunCrafter is a small German startup with a global ambition: to alleviate energy poverty by upcycling used solar PV modules. Having established an innovative business model, which sees it subsidizing its goals by meeting the infrastructure needs of big events and festivals, it has now partnered with EU-funded project Circusol to demonstrate the viability of circular renewables. pv magazine interviewed SunCrafter CEO and co-founder Lisa Wendzich as part of the UP initiative's circular manufacturing quarterly theme.In the upcoming July edition of pv magazine, out Monday, we've written about circular ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...