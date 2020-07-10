As one of the HONOR flagship device series, the HONOR 20 Series is designed with more of an emphasis on being fashionable and stylish. Like a master photographer, HONOR 20S-with its AI capability-manipulates light and motion with fitness, creating masterpieces with its lenses and minimal input from users. From the design of the device and the unique structural light color manufacturing process to the powerful sensor components as well as the AI processor and smart camera system, every aspect of this device is steeped in the innovation. It represents HONOR's pursuit of perfection in photography, aesthetics, and smart technologies.

With HONOR 20S, users can choose from three sleek colors: Pearl White, Peacock Blue, and Midnight Black.

HONOR 20S is a marvel of mobile photography. Its ability to capture and play with lights makes it stand out from the crowd. Because users' expectations of what a smartphone camera should be capable of are expanding, HONOR has implemented a professional Triple Camera with a 48MP primary lens, an Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and a lens for collecting depth of field information in HONOR 20S. And thanks to HONORi's proprietary Handheld Night Mode, along with four-to-one pixel binning technology, HONOR 20S can take perfect photos at any time, anywhere regardless of light conditions. This handset allows everyone to have access to the quality performance of a professional machine, so they can take poster-like selfies with clear and delicate details whenever they choose. HONOR 20S is ideal for travelers, pet lovers, architecture enthusiasts, or anyone who loves taking pictures.

In terms of performance, HONOR 20S runs the latest EMUI 9.0 out of the box with Kirin 710 and 128GB storage, delivering a more intelligent performance for users. Mobile gaming has become an indispensable part of many people's daily lives, creating a high demand for smartphones with exceptional game performance. To meet this demand, the GPU Turbo graphics on HONOR the 20S have been further upgraded to provide users with a higher quantity of games experience.

