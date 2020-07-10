Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, July 10
HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure
The portfolio of investments as at 30 April 2020 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:
www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts
Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco. You will need to select the relevant company on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.
The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.
.
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
10 July 2020
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de