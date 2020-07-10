Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 09-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 260.73p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 253.47p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16