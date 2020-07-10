Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, July 10
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2020, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Pershing Square Holdings
|1.74%
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|1.09%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.94%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.46%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.44%
|HWSI Realisation Fund
|0.29%
|Pollen Street Secured Lending
|0.09%
|Total
|5.05%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2020, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|3.27%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|2.87%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|2.60%
|Vonovia
|2.24%
|WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold
|2.12%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|2.04%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|1.74%
|Tritax Big Box REIT
|1.66%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|1.64%
|Grainger
|1.60%
|Total
|21.78%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com