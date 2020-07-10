Anzeige
Freitag, 10.07.2020
Massive Expansion im Gold-District: Fliegt jetzt der Deckel weg?
PR Newswire
10.07.2020 | 13:34
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 10

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2020, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Pershing Square Holdings1.74%
Pershing Square 5.5% 20221.09%
Residential Secure Income0.94%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.46%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.44%
HWSI Realisation Fund0.29%
Pollen Street Secured Lending0.09%
Total5.05%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2020, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF3.27%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20242.87%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF2.60%
Vonovia2.24%
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold2.12%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20262.04%
Pershing Square Holdings1.74%
Tritax Big Box REIT1.66%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies1.64%
Grainger1.60%
Total21.78%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
