Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2020, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Pershing Square Holdings 1.74% Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1.09% Residential Secure Income 0.94% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.46% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.44% HWSI Realisation Fund 0.29% Pollen Street Secured Lending 0.09% Total 5.05%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2020, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 3.27% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 2.87% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 2.60% Vonovia 2.24% WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold 2.12% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 2.04% Pershing Square Holdings 1.74% Tritax Big Box REIT 1.66% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.64% Grainger 1.60% Total 21.78%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

