Klaipedos Nafta: Amended Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta registered after the increase of the authorised capital

On 9 July 2020 amended Articles of Association AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorised capital of the Company.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 110 505 193,97 and is divided into 381 052 393 units of shares, which grant 381 052 393 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0.29.





Enclosed: Articles of Association of the Company, registered on 9 July 2020.

