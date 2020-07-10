Anzeige
Freitag, 10.07.2020
Massive Expansion im Gold-District: Fliegt jetzt der Deckel weg?
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
10.07.20
08:06 Uhr
0,338 Euro
+0,002
+0,60 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2020 | 14:05
Klaipedos Nafta: Amended Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta registered after the increase of the authorised capital

On 9 July 2020 amended Articles of Association AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorised capital of the Company.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 110 505 193,97 and is divided into 381 052 393 units of shares, which grant 381 052 393 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0.29.


Enclosed: Articles of Association of the Company, registered on 9 July 2020.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachment

  • Articles of Association of the Company, registered on 9 July 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e20c1e7a-e5cc-41cf-9ada-56a8ad59085a)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
