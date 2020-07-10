Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc Announces US Subsidiary Change of Name

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that its U.S. subsidiary will be renamed Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC in order to align the Company's names across entities and countries, and should always be referred to as Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals instead of Hemogenyx by itself. The company will continue to conduct preclinical and clinical stage research and development activities to develop its own products and therapies, including therapies and treatments for blood and autoimmune diseases and viral infections. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC will remain located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City.

