Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc Announces US Subsidiary Change of Name

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that its U.S. subsidiary will be renamed Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC in order to align the Company's names across entities and countries, and should always be referred to as Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals instead of Hemogenyx by itself. The company will continue to conduct preclinical and clinical stage research and development activities to develop its own products and therapies, including therapies and treatments for blood and autoimmune diseases and viral infections. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC will remain located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

US Media enquiries

Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249

Lowell Goodman

lowell@corbomitecomms.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596718/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-plcAnnounces-US-Subsidiary-Change-of-Name

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
