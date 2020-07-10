Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Massive Expansion im Gold-District: Fliegt jetzt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNRC ISIN: CA7566781083 Ticker-Symbol: P11 
Frankfurt
10.07.20
15:15 Uhr
0,208 Euro
-0,010
-4,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RED LAKE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RED LAKE GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2020 | 15:08
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Red Lake Gold Inc. Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement by way of the issuance of 2,500,000 common share units on the terms previously announced (see news release dated June 26, 2020, Red Lake Gold Inc. Announces Financing) raising gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Financing").

Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.45 per common share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of closing.

The Corporation paid non-cash finder's fees on subscriptions under the Financing equal to 6%, delivered by way of 150,000 common share units having the same terms as the Financing.

Subsequent to the Financing, Red Lake Gold has 31,837,501 common shares issued and outstanding.

Common shares issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Red Lake Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597028/Red-Lake-Gold-Inc-Closes-Financing

RED LAKE GOLD-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.