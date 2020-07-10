Anzeige
Freitag, 10.07.2020
Massive Expansion im Gold-District: Fliegt jetzt der Deckel weg?
WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 Ticker-Symbol: 3V7 
Berlin
10.07.20
14:35 Uhr
4,277 Euro
-0,084
-1,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2020 | 15:17
86 Leser
Volta Finance Limited: Director Declaration

Volta FinanceLimited (VTA/VTAS)

Director Resignation

Guernsey, 10 July 2020

Volta Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that Atosa Moini, a non-executive director of the Company and Chair of the Management Engagement Committee, has notified the Company of her intention to step down from her role on the Board and resign as a Director of the Company with effect from 31st July 2020.

Ms Moini has been on the Board since 2017 and the Directors would like to express their gratitude to her for her valuable contribution during that period.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
