Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 14:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.6409 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15771435 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 75014 EQS News ID: 1091359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2020 08:49 ET (12:49 GMT)