Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 14:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.1279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96574120 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 75026 EQS News ID: 1091383 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 10, 2020 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)