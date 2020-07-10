On request of NextCell Pharma AB, company registration number 556965-8361, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from July 22, 2020. The company has 23,398,334 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NXTCL -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 23,398,334 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009723125 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197641 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556965-8361 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.