Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Massive Expansion im Gold-District: Fliegt jetzt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.07.2020 | 16:16
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 10

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 30 April 2020 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco. You will need to select the relevant company or share class on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

10 July 2020

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.