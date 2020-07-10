The global caviar market is expected to grow by USD 534.61 million as per Technavio. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005116/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caviar Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the caviar market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Caviar Market Analysis Report by Product (Inorganic caviar and Organic caviar), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-caviar-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for luxury food. In addition, the growing demand for processed seafood is anticipated to boost the growth of the caviar market.

Globally, the growing disposable income has significantly increased the demand for luxury products, including luxury food among consumers. In addition, the luxury food market is expected to have a 4% year-on-year growth rate during the forecast period. Food products such as caviar are extremely rare and high-priced. This attracts consumers who indulge in fine dining. Also, caviar is rich in nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin B2, omega-3 fatty acids, and potassium. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global caviar market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Caviar Companies:

Agroittica Lombarda Spa

Agroittica Lombarda Spa operates its business through segments such as Calvisius, Smoked fish, Gift boxes, and Accessories. The company provides top choice caviar and also invests in R&D to develop new varieties of caviar.

California Caviar Co. LLC

California Caviar Co. LLC operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers premium caviar.

Caviar Blanc

Caviar Blanc operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers caviar in a variety of containers such as 28, 56, 112, and 1120 grams containers.

Caviar de France

Caviar de France operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers an exceptional dish, a producers' caviar made from sturgeon raised in the rivers and ponds of the region which benefit from remarkable quality of water.

Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Caviar, Sturgeon meat, and Aquaculture and processing. The company provides caviar which contains microelements, amino acids, and fatty acids necessary for skin health.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Caviar Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Inorganic caviar

Organic caviar

Caviar Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Canned Tuna Market Global canned tuna market by product (canned skipjack tuna, canned yellowfin tuna, canned albacore tuna, and other canned tuna) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Groundfish Market Global groundfish market by product (Alaska pollock, Blue whiting, Atlantic cod, Hake, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005116/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/