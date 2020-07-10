Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, July 10
Keystone Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 10 July 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 42,602 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 246p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 4,567,886 ordinary shares held in treasury and 63,026,109 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
