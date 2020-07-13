EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition SoftwareONE acquires B-lay to strengthen its market-leading position in Software Lifecycle Management and expand its SAP and Oracle capabilities 2020-07-13 / 07:00 Media Release *SoftwareONE acquires B-lay to strengthen its market-leading position in Software Lifecycle Management and expand its SAP and Oracle capabilities* Stans, Switzerland, 13 July 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired B-lay, a leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) advisory and managed services for SAP and Oracle solutions. The transaction will further strengthen SoftwareONE's market-leading Software Lifecycle Management (SLM) and SAM practice in Europe, adding significant know-how and delivery capabilities. B-lay's Zyncc platform will be incorporated in SoftwareONE's existing end-to-end software rationalization and cloud optimization capabilities on PyraCloud to enhance customers' workload transformation from on-premise to cloud. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, B-lay [1] has subsidiaries in the US and Romania where its Center of Excellence is based. The company provides both managed and professional services to help customers optimize their software and cloud spend, with a specific focus on compliance, audits, asset management and insights. B-lay's proprietary platform, Zyncc [2], supports organizations in managing and optimizing their cloud subscriptions and on-premise software. The three managing partners, Mark van Wolferen, Heidy Goyens and Richard Spithoven, will be joining SoftwareONE to lead its Oracle and SAP SLM practice in Europe. With increasing cloud adoption, organizations require a holistic approach to the administration, optimization and control of their digital investments, covering the entire lifecycle from procurement, adoption, modernization through to retirement of assets. SoftwareONE has over 700 professionals dedicated to SLM, making it one of the largest SLM consultancies worldwide. With the addition of B-lay's highly complementary business, SoftwareONE is well-positioned to deliver services for Oracle and SAP commercial and technology solutions on a larger scale in Europe and globally. "We have been impressed by B-lay's competitive services offering and entrepreneurial spirit, and expect the team to integrate seamlessly into SoftwareONE's SLM practice. Furthermore, we are pleased to continue successfully executing on our acquisition strategy and investing in our proprietary PyraCloud platform to provide customers with the best end-to-end software digital supply chain and transformation capabilities," said Dieter Schlosser, SoftwareONE CEO. "Together with SoftwareONE, we will leverage our deep knowledge and expertise to continue helping customers better manage their software and cloud assets," said Mark van Wolferen, B-lay co-founder and managing partner. No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed. *CONTACT* Panthea Derks, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com *ABOUT SOFTWAREONE* SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,400 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com [3]. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans *CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION* This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG Riedenmatt 4 6370 Stans Switzerland Phone: +41 44 832 41 69 E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com Internet: www.softwareone.com ISIN: CH0496451508 Valor: A2PTSZ Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1091749 End of News EQS Group News Service 1091749 2020-07-13 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f927271d541664ecc9a934ac08fe5aec&application_id=1091749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d15546d0c43d66fe7a48a1e44f4e08dc&application_id=1091749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3aa918fdd24f9f0c5a0c62f355eef41c&application_id=1091749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

