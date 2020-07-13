Anzeige
Montag, 13.07.2020
PR Newswire
13.07.2020 | 08:04
LMRKTS Completes Second Turkish Lira Settlement Risk Compression

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMRKTS, a leading provider of optimization and compression services, announces today the addition of a new Turkish lira settlement risk compression service to its suite of offerings. The company completed the first two runs of this new service and would like to congratulate its network of global financial institutions on a successful launch.

Turkish lira forwards are not currently cleared and subject to both foreign exchange and interest rate volatility. They impact an institution's settlement risk and can also add to credit and capital costs.

"Unforeseeable geopolitical developments can quickly change the risks faced by large currency players," said Andrea Ianniello, President and Chief Commercial Officer of LMRKTS. "Recent heightened concern around settling Turkish lira obligations is a good example. We are proud of our ability to deliver novel, fast-to-market optimization services that help our clients achieve this much needed operational and counterparty settlement relief."

LMRKTS is a leading optimization and compression provider that uses mathematical optimization to help financial institutions manage their risks and regulatory capital costs. LMRKTS contributes to the stability of the financial system by reducing capital, balance sheet, and operational costs for its clients. Since the launch of its first commercial service to reduce risk and leverage exposures in G10 currencies, LMRKTS has gone on to eliminate trillions of dollars of obligations between some of the world's largest financial institutions. LMRKTS was founded by former traders and technologists who saw an inefficiency in short term risk management and has received investment from The World Bank and Motive Partners.

© 2020 PR Newswire
