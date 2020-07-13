Anzeige
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Berlin
10.07.20
18:46 Uhr
3,900 Euro
-0,040
-1,02 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2020 | 08:05
108 Leser
Suominen Corporation: Suominen has signed a credit facility agreement linked to sustainability targets

Suominen Corporation's press release on July 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen has entered into a single-currency syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million with a maturity of three years with two one-year extension options. The lenders for the facility are Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch and Nordea. The new credit facility includes leverage ratio and gearing as financial covenants.

The margin of the facility will increase or decrease dependent on Suominen meeting two sustainability key performance indicators ("KPI"), namely:

  • Increase in the sales of sustainable products
  • Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

The new credit facility replaces the existing EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of Suominen provided by Nordea and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), Branch Operation in Finland as the lenders.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information: Toni Tamminen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
